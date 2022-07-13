ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, MD

Greensboro VFC hosts carnival

By TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Flxuy_0gdpRIhG00

GREENSBORO — A riot of sights and sounds met the community members who parked in the field and came out for the Greensboro Carnival on the outskirts of town last week. There were rides, fried oyster sandwiches and larger than normal goldfish to win. As the sunset, pods of roaming teenagers came out for this fundraiser to support the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company.

Carnival-goers stood in lines for rides such as the The Swinger, The Sizzler and, for the younger crowd, motorcycles on a circular track. The Cobra hurled people skyward in yellow seats, spinning them and hurling them again.

The summer evenings were perfect for a soft crab sandwich. The rain came and went so all was well.

County Commissioners Larry Porter and Wilbur Levengood Jr. turned out, and both remembered when the carnival was down by the river and when actual firefighters used to run the rides. One could also get that old time charm at the the cake wheel. The carnival even featured a ring toss for an impressive folding knife collection.

“I had a ’64 Plymouth Valliant. Three speed and a tree. I could drive and shift gears without ever touching the wheel. In ’66 the carnival got flooded out down there by the river. So, they moved it up here. In 1975, I primarily remember the ferris wheel,” said Levengood. He was interested in the engine that made it work.

Porter said, “I don’t think I have missed a carnival since I was 6. My mother used to be in charge of getting people to make cakes for the cake booth. So it has been a long tradition. It has always been a chance to see people. I don’t know many people here anymore, but I usually try to make it out every night. I ride the car on the way here, that is it. We have brought children and grandchildren here. It is a big fundraiser for the fire company. They work hard. It is hot in there cooking.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

New brewery coming to Downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – A new brewery is heading to Downtown Seaford. Brimming Horn Meadery is announcing a brewery and restaurant right in Seaford, just one day after the Seaford City Council approved a lease agreement for the space Tuesday. Both the town and the city say they are excited...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

The Rev. Gary Meekins appointed pastor of Harmony UMC

Bishop LaTrelle Miller Easterling and the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church recently announced the Rev. Gary Meekins has been appointed to pastor Harmony United Methodist Church near Millsboro. One of the oldest established churches in Sussex County, Harmony UMC is located at 27270 John J. Williams Highway. A...
MILLSBORO, DE
Ocean City Today

Three Ocean City Food Lion associates receive awards

(July 15, 2022) Nearly 300 Food Lion associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are three long-term associates from the Ocean City store. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
WMDT.com

Four SoDel restaurants honored

DELAWARE – Four SoDel restaurants recently received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the fifth consecutive year. Catch 54 in Fenwick Island, Bluecoast Seafood in Bethany Beach, and Bluecoast Seafood and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach won this honor once again. We want to hear your good...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Spotted Lanternfly Spreads to Del. Beaches as Sussex Co. in Quarantine

Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state. Five years...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

HALO’s laundromat is one step closer to opening up

SALISBURY, Md. – HALO, a local homeless shelter is still searching for funds to kick start a laundry mat. This will give those on the streets a chance to wear clean clothing. HALO officials tell 47 ABC, that the facility will be filled with token-operated washers and dryers for all guests. And with the money raised so far, the organization has started construction. While it’s taken a little longer than expected, HALO tells us they’re on track to have it done soon.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Vfc#The Carnival#Cobra#County
The Dispatch

Horses Returned To Assateague After Flight Across Bridge

BERLIN– Two of Assateague Island’s wild horses took an unsanctioned trip to the mainland Wednesday before being returned to their herd on the beach. While it’s a rare occurrence, two of the wild horses that make their home at Assateague Island National Seashore crossed the Route 611 Verrazano Bridge to the mainland Wednesday afternoon. Staff from both Assateague’s state and national parks were able to corral the animals safely before they were returned to the island by horse trailer. National Park Service officials said the horses’ foray across the bridge was caused by people crowding them.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in July

NEWARK, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its July drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

First State Skate Supply gives out 17 free boards to local kids

With help from State Farm Insurance agent Eric Blondin, First State Skate Supply co-owners James West and Joe Moore gave away 17 free, fully stocked skateboards to local kids June 21 on International Go Skateboarding Day. West said he and friends have always given kids hand-me-down skateboards and parts, but...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~247665 AVALON DR~GEORGETOWN

247665 Avalon Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947 ~ Avalon Park ~ Great Class C on large corner lot - new roof and new Peat System Mound septic (but not a great big hill)! Has two living areas (living room and family room). New neutral carpet being installed in living areas and hall in early August. You own the land - no lot rent. This community is close to the beaches and the bay, and a lot of great restaurants. Large Shed - could be a one-car garage, workshop or mancave - you decide. What are you waiting?
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 rolls on this week with several great events once again scheduled at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as other nearby communities and municipalities. We hope you're enjoying the summer season at and near the beaches as this is really the best time of year...
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Food Bank Announces Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries In All Three Counties

The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its July drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, July 18 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic 100-year-old bungalow in Rehoboth restored

A historic 100-year-old bungalow in Rehoboth Beach has received a new lease on life after being moved and then renovated by Tom Kelly. It took about 15 months for Kelly to renovate the house. He took ownership of the building that once stood at 413 Rehoboth Ave. in early March 2021. A couple of weeks later, it was moved nearly a mile south to an empty lot on Lincoln Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Family squabble delays Scarlet Oaks annexation

The possible annexation of a 50-acre parcel into Milton has been delayed after a lawsuit has surfaced over the property’s ownership. The pending case in Delaware Court of Chancery led Milton Town Council to table a vote on recommendations to annex the Harbeson Road parcel, which is eyed for a 163-unit development known as Scarlet Oaks.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Republicans take the stump during Big Tent event

Republicans for Sussex had its annual friends and family picnic July 10 at American Legion Post 28 in Oak Orchard. The group, formed eight years ago under the leadership of Ron Sams, is made up of presidents and other leaders of Republican clubs in Sussex County. Its mission is to coordinate efforts to broaden awareness of Republican elected officials and candidates who are committed to working for their communities. The group also raises funds to support candidates. For more information, email R4sussex@gmail.com.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Purzycki Encourages Residents to Participate in Expungement and Employment Fair Offered by the State Office of Defense Services

The FREE event will be held at Wilmington William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to join with the Delaware Office of Defense Services and other community partners in announcing a FREE expungement event and employment fair at Wilmington’s William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center, 501 North Madison Street, on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register for a one-on-one appointment with an attorney here. Free food will also be provided.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

You Won't Want to Miss These Events At The Delaware State Fair

If you're in the Delaware area this July, you might want to stop in Harrington for "Summer Nights & Carnival Lights" at the Delaware State Fair from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 30. The annual 10-day fair is bringing back its highly anticipated Summer Concert Series, the fairgrounds with...
HARRINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Find Delicious Italian Water Ice in Delaware

Ice cream is an iconic summer dessert, but some prefer a different chilled treat. Here are must-stop shops for Italian water ice in Delaware. Italian water ice is a traditional summer dessert in the Eastern United States, especially in the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions. The major difference from ice cream is the lack of any dairy products. The creamy consistency comes instead from the process of freezing and mixing the ingredients. The three base ingredients are simple: water, sugar and flavoring (typically fresh fruit or syrup).
WILMINGTON, DE
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
627
Followers
854
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy