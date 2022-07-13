CASA of Caroline swears in new volunteer

From left, Shelly Kulp, Pastor David Casey-Motley and Judge Heather Price. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DENTON — On June 29, CASA of Caroline welcomed its newest volunteer. Pastor David Casey-Motley of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston successfully completed the 30-hour pre-service training program and was sworn in by the Honorable Heather Price in the Circuit Court for Caroline County. This was a very momentous swearing in, as it was Judge Price’s first and CASA Executive Director Shelly Kulp’s last, as she retired on June 30.

“One of the best parts of working with CASA of Caroline over the past five years is when an amazing Caroline County resident is sworn in by the court to serve as an active volunteer,” Kulp said. “We rely on the continued support of the court for the ability to advocate for the best interest of children and youth in foster care.”

“The Court believes that CASA volunteers are voices for children without one,” said Price. “We are thankful that they serve as an independent and objective role helping to ensure a child gets needed services and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home. The Court welcomes new volunteers with gratitude for their service in this vital capacity in the best interests of children.”

Pastor Dave, as he is affectionately known, began his training class in April. “The best and most challenging part of the class was learning the laws,” he said. “Everything is purposeful and knowing what the law says is important in making recommendations when it comes to the welfare of the child. I will certainly be referencing them often.”

But his journey started long before enrolling in the CASA volunteer training class. Pastor Dave was once in foster care himself.

“When I was in foster care, it was 1989, and I wish CASA had existed where I lived. I felt like nobody listened and I wanted to have a voice. Being a CASA volunteer means that I get to give a voice to those who are most vulnerable and precious. A voice that is seldom heard and often forgotten when taken away in all that chaos that goes with being taken out of their home. It’s a voice I wish I had,” he said. “As a CASA volunteer, I hope to build relationships that last a lifetime, to grow in my faith, and to be a mentor and friend to the little ones I help while serving their families, CASA and all those in the courts.”

“We proudly welcome Pastor Dave and the skills, knowledge and experiences he brings to CASA of Caroline,” said new CASA Executive Director Amy Horne. “We have had a long-standing partnership with Immanuel Lutheran in Preston, and having Pastor Dave sworn in as a CASA volunteer really brings that relationship full circle. His passion and dedication to children and families are inspirational, as are his personal experiences in the child welfare system. We know he, along with our other volunteers, will do everything they can to represent the best interests of a child in foster care and ‘Change a Child’s Story.’”

To learn more about how you can “Change a Child’s Story,” visit www.carolinecasa.org or contact Amy Horne at 410-479-8301 or casacaroline100@gmail.com.