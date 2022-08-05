Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out some of the best beers you can find. If you want to pick up something special to drink, check out our favorite beers available now.

Courtesy image

Wicked Weed Brewing Pernicious IPA

Style: IPA

Wicked Weed opened its first brewpub in 2012 and now has four locations in Asheville, North Carolina. Pernicious means having a subtly harmful effect, but for this beer it means something slightly different. According to Wicked Weed, it’s not bad for you, it’s bad for other IPAs when you compare them to Pernicious. The beer pours a brilliant golden with a beautiful foamy head. It has aromas of fresh hops and light citrus fruit. Take a taste and you’ll find balanced flavors of hops, malt, and pine with a consistent bitterness running throughout.

ABV: 7.3%

Availability: Year Round