Best 90s-Style Sport Sunglasses to Inject Some Nostalgia Into Your Workout

The ‘90s called, and they want their sunglasses back. Randy “Macho Man” Savage’s No.1 accessory—also known as Florida Man sunglasses or "blades"—is on the rise. Back in the day (OK, in the 80s, too), these oft-mirrored sunnies with their wide, flat lenses were found mostly on men piloting airboats through swamps and grease monkeys wrenching on muscle cars . Now you see 90s-style sport sunglasses on everyone, everywhere—from snowy slopes to sunny shores.

With this resurrection of a former fashion faux pas comes new tech and customizable options including frames and nose pieces to lenses and arms. We're welcoming this trend with open arms. Because when the sun is shining, who doesn’t dig cool sunglasses in catchy colors? You can rock these 90s-style sport sunglasses with leisurewear, but they all boast incredible performance specs to make your next run, ride, or adventure all the more comfortable (and stylish).

1. Goodr Nuclear Gnar

Green like The Hulk, these sunglasses scream beast mode. Can a pair of shades elevate your game? Goodr thinks so. Cyclists will appreciate the no-slip, anti-fog features. The two-size, removable nose piece stops them from bouncing, even when you're jamming down a trail. Clarity is clutch when you're getting your game on, but there’s more to this lens than meets the eye. It's scratch-resistant, shatterproof, has UV 400 protection, and an anti-saltwater coating. That’s right, if you're shredding seaside, your spectacles are safe from sand and surf.

[$45; goodr.com ]