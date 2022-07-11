ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Best 90s-Style Sport Sunglasses to Inject Some Nostalgia Into Your Workout

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago

The ‘90s called, and they want their sunglasses back. Randy “Macho Man” Savage’s No.1 accessory—also known as Florida Man sunglasses or "blades"—is on the rise. Back in the day (OK, in the 80s, too), these oft-mirrored sunnies with their wide, flat lenses were found mostly on men piloting airboats through swamps and grease monkeys wrenching on muscle cars . Now you see 90s-style sport sunglasses on everyone, everywhere—from snowy slopes to sunny shores.

With this resurrection of a former fashion faux pas comes new tech and customizable options including frames and nose pieces to lenses and arms. We're welcoming this trend with open arms. Because when the sun is shining, who doesn’t dig cool sunglasses in catchy colors? You can rock these 90s-style sport sunglasses with leisurewear, but they all boast incredible performance specs to make your next run, ride, or adventure all the more comfortable (and stylish).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgEmP_0gdpQviS00
Courtesy Image

1. Goodr Nuclear Gnar

Green like The Hulk, these sunglasses scream beast mode. Can a pair of shades elevate your game? Goodr thinks so. Cyclists will appreciate the no-slip, anti-fog features. The two-size, removable nose piece stops them from bouncing, even when you're jamming down a trail. Clarity is clutch when you're getting your game on, but there’s more to this lens than meets the eye. It's scratch-resistant, shatterproof, has UV 400 protection, and an anti-saltwater coating. That’s right, if you're shredding seaside, your spectacles are safe from sand and surf.

[$45; goodr.com ]

Get it

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Big Run Fits: Best New Running Essentials From Boutique Brands

Tired of neon shorts and utilitarian singlets? You’re in luck. Boutique brands are infiltrating the market and delivering more diversity to the running essentials you depend on, from streetwear-minded tees to retro racing jerseys. Everything from sunglasses to the foundation of your run—your shoes—has been thoughtfully reconsidered and updated. The result? It’s never been easier […]
SHOPPING
Mens Journal

Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

Don’t let a rusty, collapsing lounge chair ruin your nap under the sun. Whether you want to stick your toes in the sand or keep them out entirely, upgrade your vacation relaxation with these durable, comfortable beach chairs. The vacation is here, the sunscreen is on, the beer is cold—the only thing standing between you […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

New G-Shock GMW-B5000TVB Delivers Big Sci-Fi Style

Think G-Shock watches are always clad in plastic? The new G-Shock GMW-B5000TVB will change your mind. It sports the iconic squared-off look of vintage G-Shock models—and the deep feature set found on modern iterations—but its case is made with ultralight, ultra-strong titanium. That means you get classic G-Shock style and functionality with an added dose […]
ELECTRONICS
hiphopnc.com

Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them. Well, depending on who you ask. Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SheKnows

The Best Cooldown Advice from Real Trainers — Because Your Post-Workout Routine Is Important

Click here to read the full article. Admit it: Post-workout, you often skip the cool down. So many of us want to get through our workout as soon as possible, or we crush it so hard that we can’t be bothered to properly stretch and perform some cooldown exercises. While they might not be as sexy as a sweat-inducing HIIT class or cardio dance class, cooldowns are an essential part of your workout. “Proper cooldowns work by adequately decompressing the body after the rigors of a tough workout,”  Noah Neiman, co-founder of Rumble and Rumble TV, tells SheKnows. “It’s important that...
WORKOUTS
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

It’s one of the best—and simplest—things you can do for your body: Drink some water. While plain water is enough to avoid or correct dehydration, if you’re working out and sweating a lot, you’ll also want to boost your intake of electrolytes—essential nutrients that are depleted when you sweat. Electrolyte supplements paired with water can […]
FITNESS
Mens Journal

Up Your Frozen Cocktail Game With These Icy, Boozy Blends

We’ve officially reached the stretch of summer where ice melts in your rocks glass before you can rally everyone to say “cheers.” Your beer? It hardly stands a chance once you pluck it from the ice bed in your Yeti. It’s time to call in the blender for backup and expand your frozen cocktail repertoire […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Nostalgia#Lenses#Shredding#Hulk
The Independent

Britney Spears shares ‘different version’ of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears has shared a video of herself singing her 1998 hit “Baby One More Time” with altered lyrics.“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” Spears wrote on Friday (15 July), alongside the footage, in which she sings acapella and gives her lyrics an explicit do-over, belting out: “Give me a f***ing sign, hit me baby one more time.”She added in the caption: “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of ‘Baby’.”Fans gushed over the video in the comments. “LEGEND,” wrote one person.“THIS IS A POP...
CELEBRITIES
Mens Journal

Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

Light beers are like certain people you meet at bars—fun at first, but ultimately shallow and unfulfilling. Dark, heavy beers, on the other hand, are more like everybody’s favorite party guy in college. They are full of personality, but easy to get your fill of fast. Fortunately, there's a happy middle ground: session beers, with […]
DRINKS
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Mens Journal

The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

Be it our love of whiskey-soused shows like Peaky Blinders or a hankering to experience all things Irish from afar, one thing is clear: Irish whiskey is certainly having a moment, and there’s never been a better time to get your hands on a bottle. Correction: Make that at least one bottle. Outside of St. […]
DRINKS
realitytitbit.com

The Chrisleys living in rental houses has fans assuming they Know Best

Chrisley Knows Best is back every Thursday night, showing us the ins-and-outs of Todd and Julie’s family lifestyle. The latest season suggests they were living in a rental home during filming – but why?. Although Chloe is nowhere to be seen, the family have gotten used to packing...
TV SERIES
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy