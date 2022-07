COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police say that they have charged Anthony Bacon of Coatesville in connection to a stabbing that occurred earlier this month. Authorities state that on July 1, 2022, at approximately 12:45 AM, police responded to N 4th Ave for a reported stabbing of a juvenile victim. Both the victim and the victim’s mother, who was also assualted, were checked by EMS. The perpetrator, identified as Anthony Bacon, had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO