Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville NJ Police Look For Suspects in Attempted Home Invasion

By Joe Kelly
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Police in Pleasantville say two people attempted to gain entry into a local home in June and now they want some help in identifying the pair. Pleasantville...

