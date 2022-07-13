ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward 1 Seat Applications for St. Paul City Council Due July 22

Cover picture for the articleA new city council appointee will soon serve the interests of the people who live in Frogtown, Summit-University, and Union Park. The city council will name a temporary successor to fill the balance of St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao’s unfulfilled term next month as a result of his resignation...

