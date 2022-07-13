ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Appeals Judicial Order That Cited City’s Vaccination Mandate an Overreach

Cover picture for the articleMelvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, is contesting a court ruling that forbids the city from requiring COVID vaccinations for its personnel, including its police, firefighters, and other workers, without first engaging in collective bargaining with organized labor. The St. Paul Police Federation and four other labor unions...

Comments / 2

RIP to all of the veterans
2d ago

Maybe the city needs to give raises to match the inflation and to balance out the minimum wage raise

Reply
MinnPost

Untangling the appeals process for St. Paul’s rent control ordinance

St. Paul’s rent stabilization ordinance has been in effect for less than three months, but both tenant groups and landlords say many kinks still need smoothing out. One area needing more clarity is the appeals process by which landlords can apply for an exception to the 3% rent increase cap. The first hearings on such appeals began in late June. St. Paul’s legislative hearings office has a full slate of upcoming hearings.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

St. Paul leaders announce new public safety initiatives

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced new public safety initiatives Friday, bolstered by $10 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. Four million dollars will go to the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety, with the rest split among the police department, public libraries, parks and recreation, and pedestrian traffic safety.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes emergency relief to combat rising gas prices

KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) - Friday, Governor Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. This will allow for the continued movement of these fuels and subsequently, make fuel more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans across the state. “This measure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Electric vehicle mandate is consumer coercion, and wrong for Minnesota

In his State of the State address in April, Gov. Tim Walz explained that Minnesota is blessed with incredible natural resources, both with our people and our land. He also said there are “free market solutions” that can move us toward a sustainable future to protect the environment we depend on and our children can one day rely on as well. I care deeply about advancing climate solutions and protecting the environment. But there’s more than one way to make environmental achievements and Minnesota should follow its own path, one that makes sense for our people and our own unique economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license

Scott Jensen, a family physician and the likely Republican nominee for governor, should have his medical license revoked. He has repeatedly violated core tenets of medical ethics and responsible practice and engaged in conduct defined by Minnesota statute as cause for disciplinary action by the Board of Medical Practice, including engaging in conduct likely to […] The post Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Ward 1 Seat Applications for St. Paul City Council Due July 22

A new city council appointee will soon serve the interests of the people who live in Frogtown, Summit-University, and Union Park. The city council will name a temporary successor to fill the balance of St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao’s unfulfilled term next month as a result of his resignation from his Ward 1 position. The executive director position at SURE, an ecumenical group in Sarasota, Florida, was offered to Thao last week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WQAD

Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.
fox9.com

Ellison, Schultz clash on crime in Minnesota AG's race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The two leading candidates for Minnesota attorney general are offering dramatically different plans for addressing violent crime, a top issue in the closely watched race. Republican-endorsed candidate Jim Schultz is calling for more criminal prosecutions, longer prison sentences, and public shaming of prosecutors and...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. “As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.   Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students […]
ILLINOIS STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

City’s new deeply affordable housing to open in Midway

A unique and historic University Avenue building will become the Twelve22 University apartment building, as part of a larger effort to provide very low-income housing. The St. Paul City Council approved the project’s spending plan June 22, both as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board and as the council itself.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID in MN: MDH's weekly report shows continued fall of key metrics, including case rate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday released its weekly COVID-19 report, showing continued decreases in key metrics that include the case and death rate.According to the recent data, the latest 7-day moving average case rate (July 5 to July 12) is 879.4 per day and the death rate is 1.10 per day. That's down from a case rate of over 1,000 in recent weeks, and a death rate of 4.6 recorded in late June. There have been over 1.57 million positive cases reported and 12,872 deaths attributed to the virus in the state since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are also on the decline, with daily non-ICU hospital admissions now at 37.9 per day and 4.3 per day for ICU admissions. It should be noted that these figures are within the "lag period" where data may be incomplete. As for vaccinations, nearly 71% of the total state population has received at least one vaccine dose, but only about 30.5% are up to date with vaccine doses. Over 10.26 million vaccine doses have been administered. 
MINNESOTA STATE

