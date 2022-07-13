Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul
By admin
bulletin-news.com
3 days ago
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday,...
At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash with injuries on state Highway 63 near U.S. Highway 10 in Ellsworth Township. It was determined Kyle Fautt, 44 years old from Ellsworth, was operating a 1998 Honda motorcycle...
PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
A Randall, Minnesota man was driving without a license and potentially high when he hit another driver head-on and killed her, charges in Hennepin County say. Logan Richard Klooster, 33, faces two felony-level counts of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, on Tuesday.
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Billy Joe Pryor Jr., left, and Willie John Selmon II, right. Courtesy of Dakota County Jail. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged a second man over the Apple Valley shootout that left a woman dead. Authorities say 49-year-old Michelle McGill was killed when her 25-year-old son and 39-year-old ex-boyfriend exchanged...
Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
(Mantorville, MN) -- A Glencoe man is the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in southeastern Minnesota’s Dodge County. The State Patrol says 75-year-old Ronald Karg was riding on Highway 30 Wednesday morning when his cycle went into the ditch, and he was ejected. State troopers say Karg died at the crash site. The accident report shows he was wearing a motorcycle helmet and that alcohol was not involved.
A man has died after being stabbed at a home in St. Paul. A "stabbing in a residence" was reported to police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with officers sent to a home on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East. They found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but...
CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.
BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say that they arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after measuring a blood alcohol content strong enough to be considered potentially fatal.The 30-year-old driver was approached by a Blaine officer on DWI enforcement patrol, after someone saw a vehicle stopped outside of a Circle Pines home for two hours.The driver told the officer that he had been drinking a "large amount" of vodka prior to driving to the home. He refused sobriety tests, police said.Paramedics came to the scene and evaluated the driver, who was then taken to the hospital in apparent "dire need of medical care."Officers obtained a warrant to draw blood from the driver, which ultimately showed a 0.525 blood alcohol content.That's more than six times the legal limit, but according to forensic science, it's also above the limit that medical experts consider potentially fatal, which is drawn at 0.4.The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Minnesota is 0.08.The case has been turned over to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges. The driver has a prior DWI conviction on his record from 2017.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the area of Bates Avenue and East McLean Avenue. At the scene, officers found Sylvester T Cain, 38, who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing. He was rushed to Regions Hospital.
A driver pulled over in Blaine was six times the drink-drive limit. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says that the 30-year-old driver was pulled over and arrested for DWI by Blaine Police Department recently. The driver gave a blood alcohol content sample of .525, more than six times Minnesota's...
POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
Police in St. Paul are seeking for assistance in locating two canines who went missing during a break-in at a boarding facility. At 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers were summoned to a building on University Avenue close to Prior Avenue and informed that St. Paws Dog Daycare, Boarding & Grooming had been broken into overnight. Eight of the 14 canines who were being boarded remained in their kennels. Three were gone, three were running about the establishment and were caught.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday morning, resulting in the city's 22nd homicide this year.St. Paul police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bates Avenue East at approximately 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing at a residence.Officers found a 38-year-old man stabbed, conscious and breathing. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital.Police say they were informed that the man died as a result of his injuries at the hospital Thursday afternoon.The incident is under investigation and there is no public safety concern.
BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation.
(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
A 33-year-old Iowa man is in custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Minnesota woman on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened in Morrison County at about 12:08 p.m. on Highway 27, just west of Highway 238 near Little Falls.
