Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati FOP President: Police officer needs surgery after attack with metal pipe

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer was allegedly attacked and beaten with a metal pipe after responding to a 911 call for a reported robbery in Cincinnati, Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Charlando Peoples was arrested and charged with assault, robbery, resisting arrest and felonious assault on July 9 according to court records after he allegedly used a metal pipe to strike Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year CPD veteran, in the face, WCPO reports.

“I believe Harris put his hand on his arm and right at that time, he turned and hit Officer Harris with a metal pipe, said Hils. “He had it kind of wrapped in some clothing or something and that’s why Officer Harris did not see it at that time.”

Hils said Harris will need reconstructive surgery after Peoples broke several bones in the officer’s face, according to WCPO.

“He (Harris) is really shook up,” Hils said. “He doesn’t want this to ever happen to another police officer.”

Hils said one man was arrested and charged for firing a single shot at a CPD officer last month while fleeing the scene from a traffic stop, WCPO says. He says these kinds of events could lead to more officers being injured on the job.

“This should never happen in a civilized society.”

Peoples is being held on a $365,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for July 18, WCPO reports.

