Laura Muir fired a warning to her rivals and insisted she is more dangerous than ever.The 29-year-old opens her fifth World Championships campaign in the 1500m heats in Eugene on Friday.Muir is targeting a first medal at the World Championships having finished fourth in London five years ago and fifth in Doha in 2019.She battled foot and calf injuries in the build-up to her last two championships but, after last summer’s 1500m Olympic silver medal, feels she has established herself.“We’ve done it now and that takes the pressure off a bit and if anything it makes me more dangerous,” said...

