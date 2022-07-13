ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Delta Air Lines, Fastenal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmuzh_0gdpG09200

With the US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday after recording losses in the previous session, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 1.3% to $31.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares jumped in the after-hours trading session after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company. Stitch Fix shares climbed 8.9% to $5.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company FAST to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AngioDynamics shares fell 0.1% to $49.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering. AGTC shares dipped 32.2% to $0.5750 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO appointed Brian Goff as Chief Executive Officer. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.4% to close at $24.06 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With the US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings from big banks, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $279.73 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.5% to $74.62 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alphabet Set For 20-1 Stock Split On Friday: What It Will Mean For Google Investors

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL is set to execute its 20-1 stock split on Friday after market close, here’s what it means for investors. The split: There are two listed share classes of Alphabet, each with its own ticker symbol. GOOG shares are Class C shares with no voting rights, while GOOGL shares are its Class A shares, often known as common stock, which have the customary one-share-one-vote structure.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Rally to Close at Session Highs on Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed Tuesday at session highs after staging an afternoon rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished up 1.75%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.16%; but the Dow closed down 0.4%, as investors continue to factor in concerns about a possible recession, after returning to trade after a three-day holiday weekend. Robert Conzo, CEO and Managing Director of the Wealth Alliance, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gurley
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Diving Today

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $38.24 during Thursday's trading session. Shares of banks and financial services companies at large are trading lower in sympathy with JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, which reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results. JPMorgan Chase reported quarterly earnings of $2.76...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Delta Air Lines Inc#Dal#Stitch Fix Inc Sfix#Sec#Benchmark#Fastenal Company#Angiodynamics#Agtc
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 186 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was BHP Group BHP. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. New Gold NGD's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Large U.S. banks began reporting earnings this morning. Investors are now wondering how large of a rate hike may be coming at the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

So Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2023? 6 In 10 Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Is New York City Preparing Residents For A Nuclear Attack?

New York City is not lacking in problems: rising crime levels coupled with record-high retirements and resignations from its police force, skyrocketing housing costs, retailers struggling to pay hefty rents, a crumbling infrastructure and Lea Michele coming to Broadway in September to star in “Funny Girl” – okay, that last one isn’t quite in league with the other issues, but you get the idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Credit Card Stocks: Which Are Wells Fargo's Favorites?

It’s been a rough go this year for financial stocks, with the S&P Financials Select Sector index falling 20%. When it comes to credit-card issuers and card networks, Wells Fargo analysts anticipate some speed bumps ahead. “We see risk of another leg down in the broader equity markets and...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

National Beverage And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Putin's 'Delusional' Imperial Dream Is Based On Controlling This Region — US Senators Have A Strategy To Stop Him

Experts in the U.S. have warned that President Joe Biden must prepare to stop Vladimir Putin from expanding the Russian empire amid his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: A pair of lawmakers cutting across party lines would introduce legislation later Tuesday that directs the Biden administration to develop a strategy toward the Black Sea region, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation told The Daily Beast.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

ICYMI: Why Vaping Weed Provides A Different High Than Smoking

This article was originally published in February 2022. This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began to rise, the debate over which method is more effective has raged on amongst cannabis enthusiasts everywhere. For cannabis enthusiasts,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Having a Great Week

Celsius Holdings, Chewy, and Levi Strauss are shaping up to be big winners this holiday-shortened trading week. Celsius Holdings and Chewy have seen their stocks soar roughly 20% over the past week. Levi Strauss posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, boosting its dividend in the process. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
59K+
Followers
148K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy