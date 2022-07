Arguably the best player in the world when it came to playing the final pass for a period, Mesut Ozil has found a new club. After fulfilling a boyhood dream to play for Fenerbahce, Ozil was frozen out of the club during the second half of the season as they finished runners-up to Trabzonspor. He had made 26 appearances, scoring nine times and assisting twice more during the earlier stages of the campaign, but then had his contract terminated this summer.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO