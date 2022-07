Health officials say neighboring Multnomah County won't be so lucky, with the insects thriving this year. One of the world's most hated insects — the mosquito — is expected to thrive this summer in Multnomah County after the region's record-breaking wet spring. But Clackamas County isn't seeing a spike in mosquito populations so far this year, however, said Josh Jacobson, director of Clackamas County Vector Control. The numbers of mosquitos observed in the county's traps have been average, he said. The disparity between neighboring counties likely has to do with differences in topography, Jacobson said. The areas around Clackamas County's...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO