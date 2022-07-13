ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker T Gives Advice To Shotzi After Criticisms From ‘The Internet World’

By Dakota Cohen
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month at WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Shozti competed in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and not every move worked out for her exactly as she had planned, botching spots such as running up a ladder that was leaned against the corner, dropping...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey: What Is The Former UFC Star’s MMA Record?

Ronda Rousey has been making waves in WWE for a while now after transitioning from combat sports to the world of sports entertainment. Ever since her first on-camera appearance at SummerSlam 2014, the self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” was rumored to be entering the squared circle for years before she officially signed with the company in 2017. After making her presence felt in the aftermath of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, she made her in-ring WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34, successfully teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has since won both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships, main-evented WWE’s first all-woman pay-per-view, and taken part in the first Wrestlemania main event in history to feature the women’s division. Regardless of how you feel about Rousey, it’s undeniable that her star power and influence helped galvanize WWE’s women’s division from 2017 to 2019.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Not Featured In Graphic For Upcoming WWE PLE

It’s been quite a day for WWE when it comes to promoting their upcoming premium live event ,Extreme Rules. The promotion first announced the return of the event early this morning before promptly deleting the tweet sometime later. But never fear, fans — WWE later posted another tweet hyping the event, confirming the details from the original tweet.
WWE
PWMania

Natalya Reacts to Reports That She Broke Character With Liv Morgan

At the WWE live event this past weekend in Sacramento, California, Natalya worked a triple threat match, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Morgan and Ronda Rousey. As PWMania.com previously reported, an odd encounter occurred after the match. Natalya was the recipient of Morgan’s finisher, earning her the pin. Natalya stood...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Reveals That He Will Miss AEW Dynamite

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to social media earlier today and dropped the unfortunate news that he will be unable to attend “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Pt. 1” due to being ill. When someone in the comments section of his announcement asked if it was COVID-19, Rhodes noted that it does feel like when he had COVID in January 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Sasha Banks Doing More Public Appearances

WWE star Sasha Banks recently announced she’d be making her first public appearance since her and Naomi’s walkout from the company on May 16, and according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) won’t be the only one. Johnson is reporting that Banks will also be attending at least one other wrestling convention this fall, and it’s expected to be announced within the next few weeks.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Says Past Gimmick Will Return For First-Ever Match

Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” included a lengthy in-ring promo delivered by the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Chris Jericho. He dished out some harsh words for Eddie Kingston, his ongoing rival, pointing out that the people close to Kingston have been cursed “worse than anything Danhausen could conjure up”. He listed Ortiz and his shaved head, Santana and Bryan Danielson with the injuries suffered throughout the ongoing rivalry, and Ruby Soho, who got her arm smashed in a car door last week, as examples showing how friendship with Kingston turns to mold.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Billy Gunn Is Trying To Get AEW To Hire Former WWE Producer

“The Road Dogg” Jesse James (real name Brian James) and “The Badass” Billy Gunn spent the better part of the Attitude Era working together as the New Age Outlaws, eventually becoming full-time members of the famed stable D-Generation X. Their involvement in DX earned them a joint spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but Gunn has since jumped over to AEW, and he’d love for James to join him.
WWE
ComicBook

Keith Lee Delivers Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite, Tells Fans About His Friend's Battle With Cancer

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlinginc.com

Madcap Moss Says Top WWE Star Is A Big Reason He Was Called Up

Paul Heyman caught the attention of many wrestling fans back in February when he labeled “WWE SmackDown” superstar Madcap Moss a future main eventer. Since those comments, Moss has been featured in feuds with Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin, as well as winning this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, showing a glimpse of his ability to back up Heyman’s high praise.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Darby Allin Releases Video Of Brody King Attacking Him At Fan Event

It was the best of times and the worst of times for Darby Allin this past weekend. On the one hand, the AEW star got to ride a tricycle down a big air ramp at a Nitro Circus event and almost pulled off a back flip without serious injury. On the other hand, he also got blindsided by House of Black’s Brody King a few days earlier at a fan event, all due to Allin’s attempt to shake King’s hand following the latter’s loss to Jon Moxley on “AEW Dynamite” a few days earlier.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Candice LeRae Comments On Potential Return To WWE NXT

For months now, wrestling fans have been speculating on the future of former WWE NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, who left WWE in December 2021 and May 2022, respectively. The real-life husband-and-wife couple have largely stayed out of the public eye while raising their first child, who was born in February, but have recently started to make appearances at signings, with Gargano in particular scheduled for a notable panel at the Starrcast V fan fest later this month.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Offers To Teach Cardi B How To Wrestle

Pro wrestling is flying high in the mainstream after Cardi B dropped some rhymes referencing Jimmy Snuka, and his daughter, Tamina, is willing to help the hip-hop star fly high in the ring. Cardi B collaborated with Kanye West and Lil Durk for a new single titled “Hot Sh*t” and...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Superstars Who Could Be the Future No. 1 Star of the Men's Division

Roman Reigns is definitively the top Superstar in WWE these days, achieving every accolade, holding both world titles and main-eventing several WrestleManias. But he's not going to be at the top forever. Just like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena before him, there will come a time when someone else has to step up and become the company's No. 1 male star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Addresses Getting AEW Tag Title Shot Ahead Of FTR

Ricky Starks is not one to pass up a good opportunity. Starks recently spoke to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman and was asked about he and Powerhouse Hobbs essentially cutting the line and getting a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship before #1 ranked —and presumed #1 contenders — FTR.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross ‘Feels Bad’ For Vince McMahon Right Now

Vince McMahon temporarily stepped down as the CEO and chairman of the WWE on June 17th, handing over the keys to his job to his daughter, Stephanie. The 76-year-old is currently being investigated over allegedly paying more than $12 million in hush money to cover up sexual misconduct allegations he had with former WWE employees, including a $7.5 million pact with a former talent who claims McMahon coerced her into sexual acts, then demoted her and declined to renew her contract once she resisted further sexual contact.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Winks As WWE Raw Reportedly Moving To TV-14

When the report was first released that WWE “Raw” was going to be TV-14, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes swiftly reacted to the news. Rhodes tweeted the winking face emoji. As noted, there has been a new update about the TV rating. It was originally announced that WWE “Raw”...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

It Suits Him: Big E. Getting Special New Role In WWE

It’s something else to do. Back in March, Big E. suffered a broken neck during a botched spot in a match on WWE SmackDown. Big E. has since spent months recovering and likely has several more months before he is close to being ready to returning to the ring, assuming he ever does. While he is still recovering, WWE has something else for him to do for the company.
NASHVILLE, TN

