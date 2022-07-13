Newly list homes available in Seattle, WA
Finding a new home can be difficult. Yet we make it easy by providing the newest listings so you can keep up to date with what's new on the real estate market! Here are newly listed houses for sale in Capitol Hill, one of the best neighborhoods to live in Seattle, WA. You can click on any address to look for more photos and information, and you can always visit Zillow.com to see many more homes.
Enjoy exploring available properties!
210 Boylston Avenue E UNIT 301, Seattle, WA 98102
- Price: $738,000
- Size: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1118 sqft
211 Summit Avenue E UNIT S212, Seattle, WA 98102
- Price: $249,950
- Size: -- beds, 2 baths, 383 sqft
414 Malden Avenue E UNIT A, Seattle, WA 98112
- Price: $725,000
- Size: 2 beds, 1 baths, 833 sqft
201 23rd Avenue E UNIT B, Seattle, WA 98112
- Price: $750,000
- Size: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1089 sqft
632 13th Avenue E UNIT 19, Seattle, WA 98102
- Price: $595,000
- Size: 3 beds, 2 baths, 991 sqft
Comments / 0