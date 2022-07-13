ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Newly list homes available in Seattle, WA

Chloe Anderson
Chloe Anderson
 2 days ago

Finding a new home can be difficult. Yet we make it easy by providing the newest listings so you can keep up to date with what's new on the real estate market! Here are newly listed houses for sale in Capitol Hill, one of the best neighborhoods to live in Seattle, WA. You can click on any address to look for more photos and information, and you can always visit Zillow.com to see many more homes.

Enjoy exploring available properties!

210 Boylston Avenue E UNIT 301, Seattle, WA 98102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PdFg_0gdpAX9m00
Zillow
  • Price: $738,000
  • Size: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1118 sqft

211 Summit Avenue E UNIT S212, Seattle, WA 98102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFncf_0gdpAX9m00
Zillow
  • Price: $249,950
  • Size: -- beds, 2 baths, 383 sqft

414 Malden Avenue E UNIT A, Seattle, WA 98112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CixMb_0gdpAX9m00
Zillow
  • Price: $725,000
  • Size: 2 beds, 1 baths, 833 sqft

201 23rd Avenue E UNIT B, Seattle, WA 98112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nORD_0gdpAX9m00
Zillow
  • Price: $750,000
  • Size: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1089 sqft

632 13th Avenue E UNIT 19, Seattle, WA 98102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEbSq_0gdpAX9m00
Zillow
  • Price: $595,000
  • Size: 3 beds, 2 baths, 991 sqft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

4 Seattle Suburbs Where Home Prices Grew the Most in June

And three where prices (gasp) fell. When we talk about Seattle-area real estate nowadays, context is important. Earlier this year, the Eastside was on a tear with year-over-year price growth of as much as 58, 80, even 100 percent one month. But as we saw with the latest Northwest Multiple Listing Service data for Seattle neighborhoods, a cooldown is here.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

176 25th Ave NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Lake Forest Park Real Estate at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. Description: The real estate listing at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 with the MLS# 1967808 has been on the Lake Forest Park market for 1 days. This property located in the Lake Forest Park subdivision is currently listed for $460,000.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
KUOW

The pros and cons of Airbnbs in Seattle

In Seattle, where Airbnbs are highly regulated, it's a form of shopping local. On the other hand, Airbnbs drive up the cost of housing a bit. I’m in South Seattle, a few blocks from the Othello light rail station. It's a diverse part of the city, full of older single family homes.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Malden, WA
City
Home, WA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Patagonia Fined $55,000 by the City of Seattle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Washington

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Washington state has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleschild.com

Colman Pool: Aiming for equity and accessibility

Seattle Parks and Recreation will soon upgrade Colman Pool, the public saltwater pool in King County and one of only two outdoor pools in Seattle. This month, the parks department is inviting members of the community to learn about the project — and share their ideas for more improvements.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing List#Zillow Com#Avenue E
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces Pause on 6 Bellevue Towers to Rethink Workspace Design

Amazon recently announced that they will be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue. The six towers total more than three million square feet of space. One tower’s construction is immediately halted, Bellevue 600’s second tower, while the other five’s exterior shell and core work will be completed, according to Puget Sound Business Journal.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

A half-century tradition of shining service in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — For nearly 50 years, customers have been coming to the Nordstrom flagship store's lower level looking for a shine and finding a friend. "These things are gonna be like glass," shoeshiner Brent Perkins tells a customer as he applies the finishing touch. "A little treat for your...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mulls a rezone of all residential neighborhoods

Seattle City Council is considering upzoning all residential neighborhoods to comply with a federal housing mandate. The consideration of a more comprehensive residential upzone was among several options that Seattle’s Office of Planning & Community Development (OPCD) considered in a presentation Wednesday. The City has an October deadline to finalize growth management strategies under the Growth Management Act with its Comprehensive Plan.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Contemporary Mercer Island retreat

Set back into the trees, a contemporary retreat is on the market at 4457 E Mercer Way on Mercer Island. This 1979 custom-built home sits on nearly a third of an acre tucked against the Hollerbach Open Space for maximum privacy. Designed by McKinley Architects, this custom-built, 3,100 square foot house features an open floor plan showcased by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
EVERETT, WA
102.7 KORD

Would You Live In This Stunning Seattle Built Yacht for $500,000?

Would you believe it if I told you that for under $500,000 you could buy a 125-foot ship that not only floats but is in good working order? Believe it because Galati Yacht Estates has that ship for sale right now for a huge price reduction. The ship was made in 1938 by the Army Corps of engineers originally as a military survey craft and has a high-iron riveted steel which helps it avoid corrosion. The ship was also designed to be very efficient with fuel especially for its size only using 12-15 GPH on average.
SEATTLE, WA
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at Regency at Ten Trails

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of Regency at Ten Trails, the Company’s first 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest. Regency at Ten Trails is a community of 403 single-level homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in South King County in Washington state.
BLACK DIAMOND, WA
MyNorthwest

HOV lanes and left lane camping explained, again

It’s time to revisit one of our favorite topics: the HOV lane and left-lane camping. Our good friend and KIRO Newsradio fill-in host Travis Mayfield posted this last week on Twitter. He recounted a recent trip where he was driving in the HOV lane from Tacoma to Seattle. Travis...
SEATTLE, WA
Chloe Anderson

Chloe Anderson

Seattle, WA
117
Followers
28
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer focusing on local experiences in Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy