Watch video for Black Midi’s latest boxing-inspired single ‘Sugar/Tzu’

By Arusa Qureshi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Midi have shared the music video for ‘Sugar/Tzu’, the latest single to be taken from their third album ‘Hellfire’. Watch below. The video, directed by Noel Paul, is a trippy clash of images, based around a bloody boxing match that ends when a child shoots one of the fighters. It...

