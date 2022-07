The name of this species is conflicting. Is it a whale or a shark? The answer? The largest species of shark in our current ecosystem. There is no need to play the jaws theme song around these gentle giants. Whale Sharks are filter feeders that collect tiny plankton and fish eggs as they swim about the ocean with their incredibly large mouths open. As said by Oceana, scientists believe some individuals swim across entire oceans just in time for a plankton bloom or a mass spawning of fish or coral eggs. The species are extremely slow-moving and only swim at speeds of around 3 miles per hour. World Wilde Life explains Whale sharks can process more than 1585 gallons of water an hour through their gills.

