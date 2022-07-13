ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warning of 'very high' fire risk on Dartmoor

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national park is warning of the increased danger of wildfires as the hot, dry spell continues. Dartmoor National Park said fire risk levels were expected to rise to "very high" at the weekend. A spokesperson said "large swathes" of Dartmoor were at risk of...

www.bbc.com

