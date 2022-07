Enjoy a free yoga class at iHeartYoga, a cup of coffee or ice cream from Coffee Importers and a Killer Dana tote bag for donating. WHAT: Dana Point Harbor Partners, in collaboration with American Red Cross, will host a blood drive with the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Thursday, July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. iHeartYoga will be offering a free yoga class, to be used within 30 days, for each donor on the day of the drive. Donors who have made an appointment, and walk-ins, will be able to sign up to receive their free yoga class via email the following day. Donors will also receive a coupon for either a cup of coffee or scoop of ice cream from Coffee Importers and a tote bag from Killer Dana Surf Shop.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO