ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Lamar Odom Promises KO Against Fake Drake in Celeb Boxing Match

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFake Drake will get his wish to fight in the Celebrity Boxing arena ... just not against the man to whom he owes his livelihood. Damon Feldman of Celeb Boxing tells TMZ Hip Hop that Lamar Odom -- AKA ex-NBA champ, husband to Khloé Kardashian -- has...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Having Baby Via Surrogate with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up, Tristan Thompson ... TMZ has learned. Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the baby will be born via surrogate. We're told the birth is imminent, within days. Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
J Lo
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Drake
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Matches#Boxing Ring#Celebrity Boxing#Combat#Celeb Boxing
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon Teases Engagement or New Music Video

Nick Cannon's sending shockwaves through social media feeds, appearing to propose to one of his lady friends ... just days after he openly yearned for his ex-wife Mariah Carey. This hugged-up pic with someone who looks a little like Bre Tiesi -- although, we're told it's not her -- included...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Drake Wins Almost $25M At Roulette With French Montana As His Lucky Charm

Drake extended his lucky gambling streak on Monday night (July 11), winning almost $25 million at roulette. The OVO hitmaker hosted his second Twitch livestream with online casino Stake, which saw him test his luck at a virtual roulette table while giving away $1 million to lucky viewers. During the...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gives Update On Father's Life Sentence

While Bobby Shmurda himself recently wrapped up a prison sentence, his father Gervase Johnson is currently still deep in the midst of a life sentence for an attempted murder charge he landed in 1995. But the “Hot N-gga” rapper took to Instagram to share some good news about his pops.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jay-Z Answers Kevin Hart’s Question About Whether He’s Retired

A Jay-Z interview might be rarer than a Jay-Z verse in 2022, but Kevin Hart managed to snag a conversation with the elusive rap legend for the second season of his show Hart to Heart. In a sneak peek of the episode, the comedian asked Hov if he’s retired.
MUSIC
MiddleEasy

BKFC Signee Felice Herrig ‘Never Loved MMA’, Instead She Loved Boxing

Felice Herrig is returning to her first love, boxing. Well, bare-knuckle boxing. Herring retired from the sport of MMA last month when she was submitted in the second round by Karolina Kowalkiewicz. ‘Lil Bulldog’ was in the UFC for eight years and has competed professionally in the sport since 2009. But she has revealed that she never loved MMA.
UFC
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Lyrics Thrown Out As Evidence In Federal Gun Case

Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) has been living on strict house arrest conditions in Utah after being granted bond in his federal gun case last October. The trial started in the Central District of California on Wednesday (July 13) and the 22-year-old rapper scored an early victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy