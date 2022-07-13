ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonable temperatures, but a little muggy...

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX25T_0gdp202900

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today through the rest of the week. Turning more seasonal late-week, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. The humidity will be on the rise this weekend. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday and early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#Thunderstorms#Northwest
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy