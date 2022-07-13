Seasonable temperatures, but a little muggy...
Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today through the rest of the week. Turning more seasonal late-week, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. The humidity will be on the rise this weekend. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday and early next week.
7 Day Forecast:
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
