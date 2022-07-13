Kids in the Park a steamy success for Greensboro

GREENSBORO — About 120 children and their families gathered by the bridge in the Choptank River Park on July 8 in Greensboro to revel in a free town-sponsored play space. Kids in the Park had face painting, slip and slide and a bounce house. Wet children were joyfully dragging their moms from one activity to the next.

There were lines for the face painter, Cheryl Gover, who owns Designs by Nana Poppins. Her work tagline is, “For every job that must be done, there is an element of fun.” She insisted that the kids towel off to dry before she applied one of her designs. One lucky girl got an elaborate butterfly on her face.

It was hot out, which was perfect. The petting zoo was set up in the shade. There were rabbits, a donkey, goats and a miniature horse. The kids could even get into the pen with the animals, which they did with glee.

Ashley Winterstein owns Party Animals in Sudlersville, which is a mobile petting zoo she runs off of her dairy farm.

“We go to birthday parties, public events, churches, anything. The goats are ornery. They will try to get in and out of the pen. They will push the envelope. We brought 12 animals today,” she said.

There were a couple of service providers who had set up tents with pamphlets near the bounce house. These included Aetna, MDOT and Maryland Coalition of Families. The Multicultural Center also had a table set up to serve the Latino community.

There was free food being delivered by the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department. Hot dogs were a noted hit. Their savory goodness was wrapped in aluminum foil.

Angel Perez, Main Street coordinator, said, “Every year in the summer we have one day where we try to spend time with the community. We call it ‘Kids in the Park.’ We have free food, which is burgers and hot dogs. It is basically a day for the town to spend time and bring the community together in some way. Especially for the kids, we have a bouncy house combined with a water slide. And we have a little pool for the little kids. Earlier we had a balloon fight. This is basically the town staff spending time with the community.”

Jaime Fowler, planning and zoning and code enforcement officer for the Town of Greensboro, said, “We do it every year. We take turns with what is going on in the office. It is just a free kids in the park event. Free food, free slip and slide, free petting zoo. I just like watching them all have fun and play. Not many things are free anymore, so people seem to enjoy that.”

Town Manager and Clerk Tammy Kelledes said, “Jaime Fowler spearheaded this event. We bypassed last year as far as the amount of kids. I love the water slide, but I did not realize I was going to be a lifeguard, but it works. This one and the fishing derby are put on with town funds, but donations are always welcome.”

She added a bullish note: “Greensboro is on the move. So stay tuned. We hope to be providing a lot more events whether they are free to the public or sponsored.”