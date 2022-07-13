ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, MD

Kids in the Park a steamy success for Greensboro

By TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rL5WF_0gdp04dT00

GREENSBORO — About 120 children and their families gathered by the bridge in the Choptank River Park on July 8 in Greensboro to revel in a free town-sponsored play space. Kids in the Park had face painting, slip and slide and a bounce house. Wet children were joyfully dragging their moms from one activity to the next.

There were lines for the face painter, Cheryl Gover, who owns Designs by Nana Poppins. Her work tagline is, “For every job that must be done, there is an element of fun.” She insisted that the kids towel off to dry before she applied one of her designs. One lucky girl got an elaborate butterfly on her face.

It was hot out, which was perfect. The petting zoo was set up in the shade. There were rabbits, a donkey, goats and a miniature horse. The kids could even get into the pen with the animals, which they did with glee.

Ashley Winterstein owns Party Animals in Sudlersville, which is a mobile petting zoo she runs off of her dairy farm.

“We go to birthday parties, public events, churches, anything. The goats are ornery. They will try to get in and out of the pen. They will push the envelope. We brought 12 animals today,” she said.

There were a couple of service providers who had set up tents with pamphlets near the bounce house. These included Aetna, MDOT and Maryland Coalition of Families. The Multicultural Center also had a table set up to serve the Latino community.

There was free food being delivered by the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department. Hot dogs were a noted hit. Their savory goodness was wrapped in aluminum foil.

Angel Perez, Main Street coordinator, said, “Every year in the summer we have one day where we try to spend time with the community. We call it ‘Kids in the Park.’ We have free food, which is burgers and hot dogs. It is basically a day for the town to spend time and bring the community together in some way. Especially for the kids, we have a bouncy house combined with a water slide. And we have a little pool for the little kids. Earlier we had a balloon fight. This is basically the town staff spending time with the community.”

Jaime Fowler, planning and zoning and code enforcement officer for the Town of Greensboro, said, “We do it every year. We take turns with what is going on in the office. It is just a free kids in the park event. Free food, free slip and slide, free petting zoo. I just like watching them all have fun and play. Not many things are free anymore, so people seem to enjoy that.”

Town Manager and Clerk Tammy Kelledes said, “Jaime Fowler spearheaded this event. We bypassed last year as far as the amount of kids. I love the water slide, but I did not realize I was going to be a lifeguard, but it works. This one and the fishing derby are put on with town funds, but donations are always welcome.”

She added a bullish note: “Greensboro is on the move. So stay tuned. We hope to be providing a lot more events whether they are free to the public or sponsored.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Katie Cherrix

How to Eat Like a Local in Salisbury, Maryland

A mid-size college town, the city of Salisbury, Maryland has no shortage of places to eat. Working professionals, college students, and lifelong residents enjoy a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Salisbury isn't as much of a tourist destination as other cities in Maryland, but if you find yourself in the area, here are a few places locals love visiting at meal time.
SALISBURY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Ice Cream Made in Maryland

One of the best parts of warm summer weather is getting to cool off with a cone or cup of ice cream. This Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. In fact, all of July is National Ice Cream Month. In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Month,...
LAUREL, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Milford’s Ladybug Music Festival returns July 30

After being squashed by COVID-19 the last two summers, the Ladybug Music Festival returns to Milford July 30. It’s the second half of what is the country’s largest celebration of women in music. The first half played in Wilmington in May,. The Milford lineup is headlined by Eljuri,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 14 “Never had a finer crab cake than this one…” he said in Hoopers Island

On the 12th day of the Maryland #CrabCakeTour in 2021, Nestor and Jenn ventured from St. Michael’s down past Tilghman Island and then made a run for Hoopers Island through the Blackwater Refuge and Harriet Tubman Trail south of Cambridge. A long day of driving and sightseeing and simply brilliant clouds, weather, views and food. Spend a day on the Eastern Shore with us!
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Hollister

Meet Hollister, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: hollister, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~247665 AVALON DR~GEORGETOWN

247665 Avalon Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947 ~ Avalon Park ~ Great Class C on large corner lot - new roof and new Peat System Mound septic (but not a great big hill)! Has two living areas (living room and family room). New neutral carpet being installed in living areas and hall in early August. You own the land - no lot rent. This community is close to the beaches and the bay, and a lot of great restaurants. Large Shed - could be a one-car garage, workshop or mancave - you decide. What are you waiting?
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Donkey#Mobile#Aetna#Mdot#The Multicultural Center#Latino
delawaretoday.com

Meet the Inspiring Women Behind Delaware’s Restaurant Scene

Restaurant management and ownership are predominantly a boy’s club, but that’s changing. These women are running kitchens and writing checks. Kelly O’Hanlon started behind the bar at Harry’s Savoy Grill in 1995. Today she and Xavier Teixido, the owner of Harry’s Savoy, co-own Kid Shelleen’s Charcoal House & Saloon in Trolley Square, which is opening a second location in Branmar Shopping Center in Brandywine Hundred.
DELAWARE STATE
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Cottage Charmer

A homeowner recently asked me how his house could be a House of the Week and I told him he had a great chance if his house was one of my favorite styles of architecture, bungalows or cottages. Today’s feature is a compact cottage on Philosophers Terrace, a short street off Washington Ave. Close to the heart of Chestertown’s Historic District and its amenities as well as Washington College, this side of Washington Ave. offers larger lots.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
delawaretoday.com

HGTV’s Cheap Old Houses Helps Give New Life to a Wilmington Home

Thanks to a post on Cheap Old Houses’ Instagram, an old Wilmington mansion gained more than enough attention to find a worthy buyer. Call it the HGTV effect, but when a former convent in Wilmington’s downtown area popped up on the Instagram feed of Cheap Old Houses—under the unsubtle banner “Save this House”—Lauren Madaline (the home’s listing agent, along with Jeff Shahan), became very busy.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

LIMITED TIME ONLY: FIREFLY 22 $99 SINGLE DAY PASSES

Firefly Music Festival returns to the majestic Woodlands in Dover, DE this September 22 – 25, just under 2 hours away from Baltimore! This year’s star-studded line up features Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa + Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Seven Lions, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and so many more!
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

New brewery coming to Downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – A new brewery is heading to Downtown Seaford. Brimming Horn Meadery is announcing a brewery and restaurant right in Seaford, just one day after the Seaford City Council approved a lease agreement for the space Tuesday. Both the town and the city say they are excited...
SEAFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Three Ocean City Food Lion associates receive awards

(July 15, 2022) Nearly 300 Food Lion associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are three long-term associates from the Ocean City store. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to All-You-Can-Eat Seafood in Ocean City, Maryland

Maryland is known for fresh seafood, and Ocean City is a major hub where steamed crabs, clams, oysters, shrimp, scallops, and all the other delights that come from the Chesapeake and the Atlantic are served in heaps and piles. Whether you're craving steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay or little neck clams dunked in melted butter, you are certain to find a place to satisfy your craving. Here is your guide to all-you-can-eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Legacy mural in West Rehoboth celebrates iconic Black community

A new mural in West Rehoboth celebrates an iconic Black community. The new mural honoring the historic Black community of West Rehoboth was recently unveiled on Malloy Street. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural is the work of West Rehoboth native Terrance Vann, a prominent mural artist. The project was led...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Horses Returned To Assateague After Flight Across Bridge

BERLIN– Two of Assateague Island’s wild horses took an unsanctioned trip to the mainland Wednesday before being returned to their herd on the beach. While it’s a rare occurrence, two of the wild horses that make their home at Assateague Island National Seashore crossed the Route 611 Verrazano Bridge to the mainland Wednesday afternoon. Staff from both Assateague’s state and national parks were able to corral the animals safely before they were returned to the island by horse trailer. National Park Service officials said the horses’ foray across the bridge was caused by people crowding them.
BERLIN, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
627
Followers
854
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy