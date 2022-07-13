ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdozm7l00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 28,172 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,607 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Weirton-Steubenville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,604 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 23,329 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Weirton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 484 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 478 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, OH 23,329 15,604 484 324
2 Brooke County, WV 23,626 5,380 457 104
3 Hancock County, WV 24,218 7,188 478 142

