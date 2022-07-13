ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdoziar00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 50,956 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,827 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Warner Robins, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,236 confirmed infections in Pulaski County, or 19,796 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pulaski County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Warner Robins metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 691 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pulaski County, above the 379 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pulaski County, GA 19,796 2,236 691 78
2 Peach County, GA 24,568 6,625 512 138
3 Houston County, GA 27,752 42,095 332 503

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,472 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 480 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,652 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 314 fatalities for […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Warner Robins, GA
Government
Warner Robins, GA
Health
County
Pulaski County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,206 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 300 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,766 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 309 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,827 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Financial Advisors#The Warner Robins#Ga Metro Area#Least#Americans#Warner Robins Metro
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,703 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,540 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 13,502 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities […]
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,654 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 215 fatalities […]
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy