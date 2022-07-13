ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdozfwg00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 42,840 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,180 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Waterloo-Cedar Falls is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grundy County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,650 confirmed infections in Grundy County, or 21,473 for every 100,000 people.

Though Grundy County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Waterloo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 357 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grundy County, compared to 363 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Grundy County, IA 21,473 2,650 357 44
2 Bremer County, IA 23,291 5,772 335 83
3 Black Hawk County, IA 25,876 34,418 369 491

