These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 152,408 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,207 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Toledo is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 108,181 confirmed infections in Lucas County, or 25,020 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lucas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Toledo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 330 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lucas County, compared to 326 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lucas County, OH 25,020 108,181 330 1,429 2 Fulton County, OH 25,519 10,796 425 180 3 Wood County, OH 25,729 33,431 279 362

