These Are the Counties in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 69,994 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,995 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tuscaloosa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pickens County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,431 confirmed infections in Pickens County, or 26,756 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pickens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 517 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, above the 415 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pickens County, AL 26,756 5,431 517 105 2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 28,891 59,576 384 792 3 Hale County, AL 33,499 4,987 712 106

