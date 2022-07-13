ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdozaX300 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 226,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,101 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County in New Jersey has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 26,537 confirmed infections in Warren County, or 24,966 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Warren County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Allentown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 326 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, below the 366 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warren County, NJ 24,966 26,537 326 346
2 Lehigh County, PA 26,582 96,391 351 1,274
3 Carbon County, PA 26,643 17,033 477 305
4 Northampton County, PA 28,573 86,227 373 1,127

