These Are the Counties in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 82,745 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,197 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Beaumont-Port Arthur is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,449 confirmed infections in Newton County, or 10,308 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Beaumont metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 441 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 372 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Newton County, TX 10,308 1,449 441 62 2 Orange County, TX 18,343 15,417 428 360 3 Jefferson County, TX 20,954 53,476 334 852 4 Hardin County, TX 21,999 12,403 445 251

