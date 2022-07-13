These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 32,756 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,053 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Staunton-Waynesboro, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Staunton, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,124 confirmed infections in Staunton, or 25,045 for every 100,000 people.

Though Staunton City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Staunton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 478 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Staunton, above the 331 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Staunton City, VA 25,045 6,124 478 117 2 Augusta County, VA 27,155 20,285 289 216 3 Waynesboro City, VA 28,947 6,347 310 68

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.