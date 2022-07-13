These Are the Counties in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 225,934 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,828 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albuquerque is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Torrance County in New Mexico has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,895 confirmed infections in Torrance County, or 18,564 for every 100,000 people.

Though Torrance County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albuquerque metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 372 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Torrance County, above the 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albuquerque metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Torrance County, NM 18,564 2,895 372 58 2 Bernalillo County, NM 24,368 165,140 289 1,958 3 Valencia County, NM 26,614 20,215 377 286 4 Sandoval County, NM 26,770 37,684 325 458

