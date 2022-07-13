ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdozSQ700 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 34,175 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,778 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Texarkana is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bowie County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,935 confirmed infections in Bowie County, or 22,305 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bowie County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Texarkana metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 463 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bowie County, compared to 482 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bowie County, TX 22,305 20,935 463 435
2 Miller County, AR 22,603 9,891 416 182
3 Little River County, AR 26,971 3,349 854 106

