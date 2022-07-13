These Are the Counties in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 170,166 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,991 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Syracuse, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,783 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 20,716 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Syracuse metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 181 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Madison County, NY 20,716 14,783 181 129 2 Oswego County, NY 24,935 29,699 168 200 3 Onondaga County, NY 27,073 125,684 235 1,093

