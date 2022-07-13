ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdozQef00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 38,587 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,555 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Wichita Falls, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,246 confirmed infections in Clay County, or 21,623 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clay County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita Falls metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 337 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, below the 494 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clay County, TX 21,623 2,246 337 35
2 Wichita County, TX 25,805 34,015 518 683
3 Archer County, TX 26,465 2,326 319 28

24/7 Wall St.

