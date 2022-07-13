These Are the Counties in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 38,043 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,666 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Wheeling, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Belmont County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,452 confirmed infections in Belmont County, or 24,027 for every 100,000 people.

Though Belmont County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wheeling metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 460 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Belmont County, compared to 455 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Belmont County, OH 24,027 16,452 460 315 2 Ohio County, WV 28,268 12,027 418 178 3 Marshall County, WV 30,223 9,564 493 156

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .