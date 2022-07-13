These Are the Counties in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 50,882 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,784 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Athens-Clarke County is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oglethorpe County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,364 confirmed infections in Oglethorpe County, or 22,754 for every 100,000 people.

Though Oglethorpe County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Athens metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 392 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Oglethorpe County, above the 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Athens-Clarke County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Oglethorpe County, GA 22,754 3,364 392 58 2 Madison County, GA 24,654 7,125 391 113 3 Oconee County, GA 24,878 9,209 289 107 4 Clarke County, GA 25,027 31,184 190 237

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.