These Are the Counties in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 105,902 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,537 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Asheville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Buncombe County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 59,358 confirmed infections in Buncombe County, or 23,326 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buncombe County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Asheville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 237 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Buncombe County, below the 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Asheville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Buncombe County, NC 23,326 59,358 237 602 2 Haywood County, NC 23,434 14,162 371 224 3 Henderson County, NC 23,624 26,843 287 326 4 Madison County, NC 25,877 5,539 378 81

