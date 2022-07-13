These Are the Counties in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 146,077 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,306 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Spokane-Spokane Valley, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stevens County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,718 confirmed infections in Stevens County, or 19,718 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stevens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Spokane metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 342 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stevens County, above the 292 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Stevens County, WA 19,718 8,718 342 151 2 Pend Oreille County, WA 19,729 2,608 280 37 3 Spokane County, WA 27,065 134,751 287 1,431

