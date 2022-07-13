These Are the Counties in the Bismarck, ND Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 49,486 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 37,911 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Bismarck than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Bismarck metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oliver County in North Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 336 confirmed infections in Oliver County, or 18,291 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Oliver County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Bismarck metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 272 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Oliver County, below the 359 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bismarck metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Oliver County, ND 18,291 336 272 5 2 Sioux County, ND 31,407 1,386 431 19 3 Morton County, ND 38,004 11,608 465 142 4 Burleigh County, ND 38,572 36,156 323 303

