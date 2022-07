PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hunt for the suspect wanted for shooting a 19-year-old man multiple times on a busy SEPTA subway platform in Center City is over. Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy turned himself in on Friday morning. Despite the arrest, passengers at 15th Street Station are still concerned for their safety. “I don’t know how a 14-year-old gets a gun, but yeah, that’s insane,” SEPTA passenger Steve Hazel said. The shooting happened at the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street Station, a place where thousands of people travel throughout the city, just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. “I think it’s really tragic that that’s what altercations have...

