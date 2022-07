People searching for wildlife have no shortage of options in Tehachapi, as creatures ranging from cuddly to exotic can be found at numerous locations in the region. In Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, you might see herds of Rocky Mountain Elk. Their ancestors were brought to a local ranch from Yellowstone National Park around 1966 and later escaped to make their home in the Tehachapi Mountains. Soaring above them you might see California Condor. These huge birds are descendants of wild condors caught for captive breeding and later released into the wild.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO