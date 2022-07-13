Biz: Fundraiser for Jordan Rice, Edward's to close July 28, county grows its Enterprise Zone

CHURCHVILLE, Md. -- There are homes damaged, cars totaled, wires down and trees still lying across the road in some sections of Harford County, where cleanup is still underway from Tuesday's storm. Barbara Allera-Bohlen was camping but got a phone call from her neighbors. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's a tree on your house," the neighbor told her.A tree limb snapped and came into the roof, she said.Her house has been without power for days. "We had a whole house generator, we got it two months ago. It's completely destroyed," she said.Right off her driveway, a...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO