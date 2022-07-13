Biz: Fundraiser for Jordan Rice, Edward's to close July 28, county grows its Enterprise Zone

Related
dailyadvent.com
County residents rally to save Abingdon Woods as developers begin clearing trees
Save Abingdon Woods, a coalition of county residents and environmental action groups, held a rally Wednesday evening after developers began clearing trees on July 5. “People are fired up,” said Tracey Waite, president of the nonprofit group Harford County Climate Action. “I think they are really angry.” Just over two dozen people attended...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County community engagement effort moves to Sparrow Run
New Castle County's Building Better Communities Initiative is moving to the Sparrow Run neighborhood in Bear. County Executive Matt Meyer said the initiative uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in an effort to reduce violence. "We sat down and said 'how do we think creatively, how do...
Drop-off centers open to dispose of storm debris in Harford County
Multiple locations are open for residents in Harford County to drop-off debris left from Tuesday's storm. Centers are open across the county through Wednesday.
'Everyone's going to be together': Mayor Scott, business leaders and squeegee workers hold meeting to develop solutions
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday convened a meeting of business owners, city leaders and squeegee workers, hoping to find solutions for the window washers.Scott said squeegee workers have been an issue for decades, but what is new this time is that all the stakeholders are coming to the table. "This is about Baltimore --Baltimore failing to address this issue, from a government standpoint, from a business standpoint, community standpoint, everybody has failed to address this issue," he said.City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, who was in the meeting, said about 50 people, including some squeegee workers, were present and attendees discussed...
foxbaltimore.com
Thousands across Baltimore region now on day three without power
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) - — Cleanup continues after severe weather moved through the Baltimore region on Tuesday evening. The storm took down trees, branches, and powerlines – subsequently knocking out power for thousands of customers. On Friday morning, about 18,000 BGE customers were still without service, according...
WGAL
Long-abandoned Lancaster County road project will finally be finished
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A long-neglected project in Lancaster County known as the goat path now has a new road ahead of it. Thirty years ago, PennDOT started and then abandoned the effort in East Lampeter Township. At the time, there was opposition to the construction as well as funding issues.
Wbaltv.com
Extensive damage across Harford County following storms
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — There is a lot of damage in Harford County, especially the area near and around north Bel Air, following Tuesday's powerful storms. Around the county is downed trees -- they are everywhere. Unfortunately, you had a few situations like this one where a large one crashed into a home.
DelDOT’s clankers hope to cut Casho Mill crashes
Seven large red balls hanging on chains above Casho Mill Road are the talk of the town in the Newark area. The balls were recently installed by the Delaware Department of Transportation to reduce the number of too-tall trucks hitting a nearby railroad underpass. Instead, the clank of the balls should warn the driver to turn around. Anthony Merlino posted ... Read More
ChristianaCare completes purchase of former Jennersville Hospital in Chester County
Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- ChristianaCare has completed the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County. Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. In an announcement Wednesday morning, ChristianaCare says the...
WMDT.com
Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday
Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
delawaretoday.com
HGTV’s Cheap Old Houses Helps Give New Life to a Wilmington Home
Thanks to a post on Cheap Old Houses’ Instagram, an old Wilmington mansion gained more than enough attention to find a worthy buyer. Call it the HGTV effect, but when a former convent in Wilmington’s downtown area popped up on the Instagram feed of Cheap Old Houses—under the unsubtle banner “Save this House”—Lauren Madaline (the home’s listing agent, along with Jeff Shahan), became very busy.
Worker Crushed To Death While Repairing Skid Loader Was Popular Cecil County Dad
A Maryland worker who died when his head was crushed by a skid loader he was repairing is being remembered as a loving dad and husband. The machine was tilted backward and dislodged a metal block supporting it when it fell on Kevin Cline, 38, around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Marley Road in Elkton, officials previously said.
Cleanup efforts underway after storm tears through Harford County
BEL AIR, Md. -- Communities across Central Maryland are picking up the pieces after strong winds spawned by Tuesday night's storms uprooted trees, destroyed homes and left thousands without electricity. In Harford County, County Executive Barry Glassman said about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon after felled trees knocked down power lines."We've worked with the library system," Glassman said Wednesday morning. "If you need to recharge your medical devices or personal digital devices, our libraries will be open till 7 p.m."More than 70 roads were closed in the county by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid: If Mayor's Office 'wanted to get us off the corner, give us a weekly check'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Early Friday afternoon, the squeegee kids at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues are back at it again; weaving in and out of the idling cars looking to make some cash. One of the kids, only going by James, said he’s going to be...
Wbaltv.com
Cleanup continues after storms leave extensive damage across Maryland
Trees uprooted, homes sliced in half and thousands still left without power. The cleanup continues in parts of northern Maryland after a powerful storm leaves behind damage for miles. | LINK: Power outages across Maryland. Video: Morning cleanup efforts in Baltimore and Carroll counties. STORM DAMAGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTY. Baltimore...
Churchville in Harford County still dealing with extensive damage from Tuesday's storms
CHURCHVILLE, Md. -- There are homes damaged, cars totaled, wires down and trees still lying across the road in some sections of Harford County, where cleanup is still underway from Tuesday's storm. Barbara Allera-Bohlen was camping but got a phone call from her neighbors. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's a tree on your house," the neighbor told her.A tree limb snapped and came into the roof, she said.Her house has been without power for days. "We had a whole house generator, we got it two months ago. It's completely destroyed," she said.Right off her driveway, a...
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 traffic pattern change planned next week as 'Restore the Corridor' continues
The next part of the I-95 "Restore the Corridor" project will affect traffic approaching Route 202 starting next week. DelDOT announced that the two southbound lanes heading south on I-95 from Marsh Road will be forced to merge to a single lane just before the 202 traffic enters from the right beginning on, or about, Monday, July 18, 2022.
Swamp rescue under way in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning rescue in Middle River. At around noon, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to Gunpowder Falls State Park’s Hammerman Area for the rescue of a person reportedly stuck in a swamp. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in … Continue reading "Swamp rescue under way in Middle River" The post Swamp rescue under way in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
firststateupdate.com
More Than 32K Lost Power On Tuesday During Storms, 7000 Remain Without Power
On Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage in our service area, with several thousand customers losing power. More than 600 personnel, including company crews, local contractors, and resources from several other companies made progress overnight, restoring service to 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power.
