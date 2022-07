Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers are keeping the lefty-hitting Smith out of the order against a Seattle southpaw. Charlie Culberson will cover the hot corner while Marcus Semien moves to second base and bats leadoff. Corey Seager will be the starting shortstop and hit second. Elier Hernandez, who was called up Thursday from the minors, will be the designated hitter and No. 8 batter in his MLB debut.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO