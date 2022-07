THE PAC-12 CONFERENCE's 30-day exclusive TV rights negotiating window with ESPN and Fox has an Aug. 4 deadline and John Canzano reports the 10 remaining members “are currently galvanized.” But in such a fluid environment, how long does that coalition hold? And how much would a new TV rights package generate now that USC and UCLA are departing to the Big Ten?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO