ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Photos: Manhattanhenge through the years

Boston 25 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Manhattanhenge through the years 2006: Pedestrians stop to look as the sun...

www.boston25news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

These Are the Priciest NYC Neighborhoods to Buy Property, Study Says

It comes as no surprise that if you want to take a bite out of the Big Apple real estate market, it will cost you a pretty penny -- a VERY pretty penny. The average monthly rent for a Manhattan apartment surpassed $5,000 for the first time — and brokers say demand and prices are headed even higher into the fall. However, within Manhattan (and across the city) there are pricier neighborhoods than others -- not just when it comes to rent, but when it comes to property ownership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

15 new illegal dumping cameras to be installed in South Bronx

Commissioner of NYC Department of Sanitation Jessica Tisch and City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca announced a $180,000 funding for the installation of 15 new surveillance cameras Friday. “The Sanitation Department is going to catch you and when we catch you, you can be locked up, you will get a 4,000 dollar...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
The Garnette Report

Hottest New Restaurants: From Harlem to The East Village

The restaurant industry in NYC is always moving forward and keeping up with trends. It can be overwhelming to keep up with the emergence of new restaurants in NYC. In addition, it can be tough to decipher which of the new restaurants is truly living up to the hype. Many people attend new restaurants just so they can say that they went there, not so they can enjoy the food. It’s common that many new restaurants impress with their exclusivity but end up disappointing their customers with their food offerings. Furthermore, it’s more thrilling of an experience to attain a spot at certain new restaurants than to eat their food. However, there are few new spots that kill it with their food and atmosphere. Here are the hottest new restaurants in Manhattan, from Harlem to the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Glen Island time and time again

In 1878, U.S. Congressman John H. Starin bought Glen Island for his summer estate, along with four small islands nearby to create a summer resort for city dwellers. Connected by a series of piers and causeways, each island would feature a different international theme, so that while there were no rollercoasters or haunted houses, Glen Island was effectively one of America’s first “themed” parks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1

Residents hope to preserve Starlight Park, an 'oasis in the Bronx'

Starlight Park was built on the site of a former amusement park and framed by the Sheridan Expressway and the Bronx River. The park is a favorite spot for park-goers Philip Botwinick and Simon Chung because it gives them access to the water. What You Need To Know. Starlight Park...
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Be Prepared for a Nuclear Attack

The streets of New York City are empty, and the one’s with people are dirty because out of town folks are pigs and drop their garbage. You fall over the homeless on the streets of the city. You can prepare your fall as you can smell them miles away. The subways, dangerous so much that people are afraid to take them. It’s either buses or Ubers for residents of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WestfairOnline

Manhattan’s mini me

“Location, location, location.” It’s the oft-repeated mantra of the real-estate business. There is no better example of that saying than Stamford. It’s the state’s second-largest city by population and a dynamic business hub — second in the metro region only to the New York City — that is all about location. On the shore of Long Island Sound and half-way between the Big Apple and New Haven, Stamford’s motto is “The City That Works,” and does it ever. It hosts one of the largest concentrations of corporations in the United States. It’s home to Fortune 500 companies, as well as a galaxy of divisions of leading companies in financial services, information technology, health care and telecommunications, among others.
STAMFORD, CT
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Rail Lines in NYC

The Spuyten Duyvil and Port Morris Railroad traversed the West Bronx and South Bronx, specifically from Spuyten Duyvil Creek to the Harlem River to the northwestern shore of the East River. The railroad was built in 1842 and was bought 11 years later by the New York and Harlem Railroad. By 1871, the railroad connected the Hudson River Railroad to what would become the New York and Putnam Railroad. The line was rebuilt in 1906 and was realigned along Marble Hill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy