Friday marked the start of a six-plus week period new Los Angeles Dodgers pins are available to fans who purchase at least eight gallons of fuel through the My 76 mobile app. After downloading the app and when at a local 76 station, customers can scroll horizontally through the deals on the home screen in order to find a Dodgers pin. After picking the desired version, consumers are asked to follow the on-screen instructions in order to redeem the pin.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO