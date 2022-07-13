ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day Deal Still Live: 55" Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV for Under $1K

By Eric Song
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second half of Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price on two sizes of the 2021 Sony A80J 4K OLED TV. The 55" model is only $998 and the 77" model is $2399.99. The 55" model is $100 cheaper than LG's 55" C1 model while the price drop on...

www.ign.com

