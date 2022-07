Jeeps first made their appearance on the battlefields of World War II, and they are credited with their role in helping defeat the Axis powers during the war. During the first week of June this year, however, it wasn’t a battlefield, but more like a showcase of these legendary vehicles known for their off-road capabilities parading throughout the City of Long Beach for this year’s Jeepin the Coast event. After taking a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020 and coming back with precautions last year, the 2022 event shattered past records with registration and attendance nearly double that of years past.

