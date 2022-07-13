ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets-Braves growing into real NL East rivalry

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Two games into this intriguing series the Mets and the Braves have swapped 4-1 decisions, and so heading into Wednesday’s rubber game they are exactly where they started: a game and a half apart, neck-and-neck, and that feels like it’s exactly as it should be.

The Braves prevailed Tuesday because David Peterson’s final pitch was the worst of the 105 he used to mostly muffle the Braves’ potent bats before Matt Olson made No. 105 disappear over the center-field wall , and because Seth Lugo continues to scuffle. The Mets’ depleted lineup could muster only one run. That’s not going to cut it most nights against the Braves (or anyone else).

These have been two tight, taut, fascinating games, and we can expect more of the same the rest of the way. Not only will the Mets and Braves play 13 more games from here, they seem as evenly matched as they’ve been in years, especially when the Mets aren’t missing Jeff McNeil (paternity leave), Starling Marte (strained groin) and Jacob deGrom (shoulder). That’s two present All-Stars and one perennial one, for those keeping score.

It is enough to wonder if we aren’t seeing the birth of a rivalry.

The Mets and Braves have shared the NL East since 1994, and they’ve had a couple of interesting Septembers, and met once in October — 1999, a six-game NLCS that ended with a walk-off walk by Kenny Rogers that left Bobby Valentine screaming in agony right alongside a chorus of Mets fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gl9Uo_0gdolDmg00
Matt Olson celebrates his two run homer off David Peterson (right) during the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Braves.
AP (2)

That has been the exception, though.

The rule has generally been this: the Braves have owned the East, and as a result have owned the Mets. They’ve won 16 division titles since 1995; the Mets have won two. The Braves have had extended periods of excellence while the Mets have settled for fleeting spasms of prosperity.

That should be different now. The Braves have a seemingly endless supply of young talent; the Mets have Steve Cohen’s checkbook. Those two things ought to keep both teams eye-to-eye for the rest of this season and beyond. It could create a rivalry — a true, back-and-forth, let’s-take-the-gloves-off-because-anything-can-happen-at-any-time rivalry — which is something the Mets haven’t had, in truth, in over 35 years.

Back then it was the Cardinals, and those Cardinals-Mets games between 1985 and 1988 were something to behold. The Cardinals and the Mets detested each other. The Cards didn’t care for the curtain calls and the showboating the Mets of that era specialized in. And it used to drive the Mets bananas to hear the paeans and poetry written about “The Cardinal Way.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oEoP_0gdolDmg00
Max Scherzer gives Mets everything they paid for in Braves domination

So every one of the series they played in those years was supercharged. And, more important, either team could — and did — win. The Cards outlasted the Mets in classic pennant races in 1985 and ’87; the Mets KO’d St. Louis early in 1986 and ’88. They were forever in each others’ faces — and spaces. And it was a blast to watch.

Since? There was a time when it seemed like Mets/Phillies could become something, but after the Mets’ epic collapse in 2007 that never really got off the ground. The Mets and Braves have had some memorable moments, just not enough of them. Mostly the Braves have been the hammer. Mostly the Mets have been the nail.

That should be different this time around, and so far this season it feels different, feels like equals squaring off, feels like the Mets trying to dethrone the Braves, feels like the Braves recognize the Mets as their biggest impediment to winning the East again. Each team has won three of the six games they’ve played. Back in May, the Braves were scuffling but still managed a four-game split.

Now the Braves are piping hot, the Mets trying to keep their heads above water. The Mets won 4-1 on Monday because Max Scherzer wasn’t going to let that proceed any other way. The Braves won 4-1 on the strength of two swings of the bat. Wednesday won’t settle anything. But both teams would sure like to make a statement that’ll have staying power until they see each other again for a five-game series at Citi Field the first week in August.

The kind of calling cards rivals leave for each other.

Scherzer had called Monday night a “measuring-stick” game, and it is the Mets who need to do the measuring because it’s the Braves who won the Commissioner’s Trophy last fall. But you can tell, watching the Braves, they want to send a message, too. They want to remind the Mets who the champs are. It’s not as heated as Mets/Cardinals in the ’80s, no. But a rivalry has to walk before it can run.

Has to be born before it can fester.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves look to tighten NL East gap in finale vs. Mets

Two veterans will be on the mound Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the rubber game of the three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets won the first game 4-1 on Monday behind Max Scherzer, and the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
Yardbarker

Braves relief arm could be the key to trade deadline decisions

Schultz also reported there is no timetable for Soroka’s return; however, he did throw a bullpen session yesterday. At this point, I think it’s highly unlikely Soroka contributes much at the major-league level this season. The hope should be that he returns and pitches for a month or two without any setbacks, setting him up to come back next season at full strength.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Injury News

Most things have gone right for the New York Yankees this season, but they'll end the first half with a key player on the sideline. On Thursday, the Bronx Bombers placed starting pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade right lat strain. The 28-year-old righty exited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker comments on the trade of Drew Waters

The Braves recently made a rather surprising trade, sending Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann, and CJ Alexander to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft. The shocking part was Drew Waters departing, who was viewed by many as the top prospect in the organization, even if he was struggling to find success at the AAA level. He is still just 23-years-old, and the tools remain very flashy. However, when digging a little deeper, the trade makes a lot of sense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: 8x MLB All-Star Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says the Braves will have a much different approach to trade deadline

Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Bobby Valentine
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
David Peterson
Person
Matt Olson
Yardbarker

This mock draft has Braves taking two of the best players in the SEC

The Braves have a lot of good options on the table going into the 2022 MLB Draft, and they really need to nail this one with an extremely depleted farm system. After flipping Drew Waters and Andrew Hoffman for the 35th pick, the Braves will have some extra draft capital to play with. Armed with five picks in the Top 100, I could see Atlanta going after some high school talent to sign over-slot, but Baseball America has the Braves going with two talented players out of the SEC in their latest mock draft.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy